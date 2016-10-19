Chokio man injured in gunshot incident
Mason Schemmel, 24, of Chokio was transported by ambulance Monday afternoon, Oct. 17, with a gunshot wound to his leg, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office said in an Oct. 19 news release.
The sheriff's office responded at about 3:20 p.m. Oct. 17 to a reported gunshot wound at 404 E. 3rd St. in Chokio, the release said.
The sheriff's office is investigating the incident but said the public is not at risk and the incident appears to be isolated.
The Chokio First Responders and Stevens County Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.