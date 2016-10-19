Vikings program names MAHS football top team in state

Representatives of the Vikings were in Morris Oct. 19 to announce the award in the gym during an afternoon pep rally.

"It's amazing," player and senior Paul Hockert said. "I'm speechless. I had no idea we'd be selected."

The MAHS program was one of 140 programs nominated in the state, said Brett Taber the Director of Youth Marketing and Social Challenge for the Vikings. Minnesota has more than 370 high school football teams, he said.

Taber said the program wants its top team to have a program that is embraced by the community.

In Morris they saw, "How much the team means to the community and how much the community means to the team," Taber said.

"The community is very supportive," Hockert said. "The turnout at games is amazing."

Hockert said the program, which is 6-1 as of the Oct. 20 afternoon pep rally, is a great program.

"The program has evolved over the years," Hockert said. "Everyone is involved."

When people nominated Morris they talked about the spirit, Taber said. They mentioned the marching band and the team that sings to the fans after the game, Taber said.

Features such as those helped make MASH the Minnesota State High School Football Team of the Year, he said.