Business Briefs

The certified specialist designation is earned by lawyers who completed an approval process including a examination in the specialty area, peer review and documented experience. A news release from the MSBA said certified lawyers have demonstrated superior knowledge, skill and integrity in their specific field and can use the designation of specialist to advertise their credentials. This achievement has been reached by fewer than 3 percent of all licensed Minnesota lawyers, the release said.

The certification is administered by the MSBA and is approved by the State Board of Legal Certification.