Looking Back

Rural school children of Stevens County met at the West Central School in Morris on Oct. 11 and organized a county chapter of the Young Citizens League. The officers are Shirley Koehl, corresponding secretary; Ruth Paul, co-secretary; Harvey Koehl, treasurer; Patty Bruns, co-secretary; and Charlotte Koehl, president. Through the YCL, young people are taught habits of good citizenship and good leadership, how to assume responsibility and other worthwhile habits. In addition to the county organization, each rural school has a local YCL chapter of its own.

The annual homecoming celebration of Alberta High School will be in full swing today.The homecoming football game, featuring the Alberta Blue Jays and the Herman Panthers, will highlight the events.

Lionel Simonson, formerly of Morris, was ordained into the ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran church, Grand Forks, North Dakota on Sept. 30. On Oct. 7 Rev. Simonson was installed as assistant pastor of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Minneapolis.

Preliminary grading work has been done and construction is expected to be started immediately on a new building to be erected by Smith Bros., local Firestone and appliance dealer. Eich and Jenson have the contract for the construction. The building will be located on Highway 28, on the west edge of the city.

Construction work is progressing rapidly on a new bulk fertilizer warehouse being erected in Morris by the Farmers Union Central Exchange. Announcement was also made this week that all permits have been granted the Farmers Union for a bulk propane plant in Morris expected to be in operation Dec.1. It will be under the management of Orvel Kness, manager of the Morris Co-Op Association. The fertilizer warehouse, which is located at the corner of Oregon Avenue and East 10th Street, just north of the Morris Co-Op service station, will be 72 feet long and 28 feet wide. It will have six bins and a total capacity of 450 tons.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of October 14, 1976

The 4-H Leaders Council 4-H Key Awards were presented at 4-H Family Night at the Morris Senior High School auditorium. Receiving the awards were Jody Disselkamp, Cindy Lachowitzer, Karen Horning, Pat Greiner, Bev Sauder and Judy Larsen.

LaVon Solvie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duane K. Solvie, Cyrus, has been chosen to represent the Morris-Cyrus area at the Miss Teenage America preliminary pageant at the Ramada Inn and the Bloomington Kennedy High School, Bloomington. LaVon's sponsors are: the Morris State Bank and KMRS Radio.

Morris taxpayers will help pay for the extension of utilities to the site that will be used by Trademark Homes, Inc., for the production of modular homes. The Morris City Council voted unanimously to provide $5,000 towards the extension of water to the site. Total cost of the project is estimated at $17,260.

Kiwanis District Lt. Governor Tom Piggott, Brainerd, congratulated new Morris Kiwanis president Fred Switzer and the following officers and directors of the organization: Bill Golbuff, Dr. John Harvey, John Berger, Dennis Warnes, Paul Bankord, Harley Grantham, Arley Lyseng, Bob Landigan and Tom Horan. Horan is the vice president of the group, Warnes was elected secretary-treasurer and Landrigan is the past president.

No action was taken by the Stevens County Planning Commission regarding a conditional use permit that would permit construction of a pipeline through Stevens County. The pipeline, which will be owned by the Dome Pipeline Co., will run from Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, Canada to Green Springs, Ohio, carrying light hydrocarbon.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of October 11, 2006

Morris Area Elementary students participated in the 2006 Fire Prevention Poster Contest sponsored by the Morris Fire Department. This year's theme is "Prevent Cooking Fires: Watch What You Heat." Winners in the kindergarten and first grade group were third place-Hunter Ketterling, second place- Noah Sheldon, and first place- Anna Mahoney. Members of the fire department and the judges presenting cash awards to the winners were Joe Udelhofen, Jerry Lesmeister, Sylvia Yarger, Carol Wilcox, Shirley Tomlin, Morris Chief Doug Storck, and Donnelly Chief Jeff Stallman.

SPC Sara Raths, an army medic, has recently returned from a tour of duty in Iraq. She is currently stationed at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. Brian and Brent Raths have graduated from Great Lakes, Illinois Naval Basic Training, and have now gone on to their advanced training. Brian is in a welding program for Hull Tech in Great Lake, Illinois and Brent is in heavy equipment operation at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. Sara, Brian and Brent are the children of Robert and LeAnn Raths of Lake City, formerly of Morris, and the grandchildren of Irene Raths of Morris and Douglas and Allenor Goddard of Farmington, formerly of Morris.

With the help of five turnovers and a balanced offense, Morris Area knocked off Yellow Medicine East 39-27 to hand the Sting their first loss in the West Central South Conference. The victory puts the Tigers in a three-way tie with YME and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City for first place in the West Central South Conference. Travis Moser rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns for Morris. Coach Jerry Witt said it was Moser's third or fourth game rushing for 100 yards or more.