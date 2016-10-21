Utecht to share his journey at Morris event

Utecht will speak in Morris Oct. 24 as part of Stevens County Medical Center's Fall Into Health event. Utecht will speak at 7 p.m. in Morris Area High School Auditorium.

"We all go through suffering. We all go through trials," Utecht said. "What do we do when we are faced with challenges?"

Utecht said when five documented concussions forced him to retire at 28 in 2009, he wasn't happy to leave a game he loved. Nor was it easy to accept that he has memory gaps and cognitive struggles because of concussions.

But Utecht said he's a better man, a better husband and father, because of the challenges.

"For me, I had to go through something that shocked me to the core," Utecht said. "When everybody is sitting around remembering something that you just don't, that was a gut shot."

Utecht and his wife Karyn knew something was wrong. He began to work with a neurologist and is now using brain exercises and treatment to improve his memory and cognitive skills.

And he's also using other techniques to help improve his life.

"My attitude is something I can control," Utecht said. "I choose to value every moment to the fullest. I chose to allow a difficult position in my life to make me a better man."

Yet, "The reality is, you don't win everyday," Utecht said. Some days, the choice to be a better man isn't easy.

And it's the competitive athlete in him that drives the need and desire to choose to be a better man, especially on the days when it's not easy, Utecht said.

Utecht has been able to share his story in venues around the country. He published a book this summer called "Counting the Days While My Mind Slips Away." It's a letter to his family to make sure they have his thoughts with them as his brain slips away.

Utecht is quick to say that his faith sustains he and his wife through the difficult times.

"I'm in a place now where I'm doing well," Utecht said. He's responding to recent cognitive therapy.

"I'm hopeful for the future," Utecht said.

As thankful as he is to have left football before he suffered any additional brain damage, Utecht still misses the game.

"It's hard to explain...," Utecht said. "I'd been playing football since fourth grade. For really 20 years when I walked away. It's all you know. It's so special being part of a team. It's irreplaecable. Every Sunday is a reminder."

He's not angry the sport cost him so much. "I love the game of football," he said.

But, he understands the risk. "I advocate for a pro-brain, pro-game," Utecht said.

While he believes the NFL has mishandled some players with concussions over the years, "the other side is that I chose to play this game, this very rough game."

He advocates for more training about concussions and discussion about the age of contact in many sports such as football, hockey, lacrosse and others.

The key years for brain development are 2 to 12, Utecht said. When kids play sports at those ages, the game needs to be sensitive to brain development and safety, he said.

Utecht wants his Morris audience to understand difficult times can motivate people to make good choices and to live with love, character, devotion and faith.