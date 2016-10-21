Fall Into Health set for Oct. 24

The third annual Fall Into Health event set for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Morris Area Elementary School can provide those answers and that meal at no charge.

The collaborative event is spearheaded by Stevens County Medical Center in Morris.

SCMC had sponsored men's and women's health and similar health events in prior years but those tended to draw the same audience, said Joan Spaeth, SCMC's Community Outreach Coordinator.

Spaeth said the health care organization wanted an event that would include and draw more residents from Morris and the region. She started talking with various businesses, providers and organizations with a plan to provide information and education at no cost to attendees.

She got a favorable response from many local businesses, providers and organizations and Fall Into Health started.

The event includes free lab screenings for glucose, cholesterol and hemoglobin.

"We've had over 500 people (get lab work)," Spaeth said. If folks in line aren't able to be tested that night, SCMC will give a voucher for free lab work at an SCMC clinic.

Attendees don't need to be SCMC patients, she said. "We send the information to the individual," Spaeth said.

The free lab screenings at the elementary school are important, Spaeth said.

"A lot of people are afraid to come to the hospital or the clinic," Spaeth said. The school is less intimidating and it also encourages people who are not SCMC patients to use the free service, she said.

"The cost of all labs has really increased," Spaeth said. The free service removes a barrier, she said.

The event also features information booths from providers and services as well as provider panel from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The healthy meal will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

"It's all healthy, locally grown food so we can track it from (farm) to table," Spaeth said. The menu is shepherd's pie, crispy coleslaw and fall harvest bars.