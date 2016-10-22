Community Calendar

Sunday, October 23

A GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT by The Chordsmen, will be at 7:30 p.m. at Kensington Covenant Church. Admission is free. Pie and ice cream follow the program. For more information, call Pastor Wallin at 320-491-3245.

Tuesday, October 25

THE RED CROSS BLOODMOBILE will be at the University of Minnesota, Morris Student Center from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, October 26

THE RED CROSS BLOODMOBILE will be at the University of Minnesota, Morris Student Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

Thursday, October 27

GATHER IN THE PARK will be from 5-7 p.m. at East Side Park in Morris. This event will be free and open to anyone willing to attend. For two hours, we will offer music from a student band, food, including snacks and beverages, and a display that we fondly call the "Clothesline Project". The event is designed to raise awareness of domestic violence in our community and in America. Speakers from the community will talk about their experiences and what they hope the community will be able to accomplish in the future. For families with children, we will be having a children's activity during this time.

Saturday, October 29

MINNEWASKA SINGLES will have a game night at the Glenwood American Legion, 186 Highway 55, starting at 7 p.m. Bring a snack to share. For details, call 320-283-5612.

Monday, October 31

TRICK OR CAN The University of Minnesota, Morris Office of Community Engagement will host its annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. Students will be knocking on doors throughout Morris collecting donations for the Stevens County Food Shelf.