Animal Welfare the focus of Cafe Scientifique

Animal welfare is a big issue in animal production. This talk will focus on how to evaluate swine welfare through behavioral research. What does animal welfare really mean? Can we measure it? Hear answers to these questions and more during the discussion.

Café Scientifique is an ongoing series that offers a space where anyone can come to explore the latest ideas in science and technology for the price of a cup of coffee. Meetings take place outside of a traditional academic context and are committed to promoting public engagement with science. Interested audiences can look forward to additional discussions, typically on the last Tuesday of selected months.

Café Scientifique is supported in part by a grant to the University of Minnesota, Morris from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute through the Undergraduate and Graduate Programs. For more information, visit morris.umn.edu/hhmi/.