Behr is the provost, senior vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college. She has been at Birmingham-Southern College since 2014.

The college is a four-year private liberal arts college with an enrollment of 1,346 students from 33 states and 20 countries, the Birmingham-Southern website said. Students have an average ACT of 26, the website said.

Behr will give a public presentation from 3:45 - 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 on Oyate Hall on the UMM campus.

A dessert and conversation with the Morris community has been set for 7- 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Stevens County Historical Museum.

UMM officials have said two other candidates are scheduled to visit campus Oct, 31 and Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 and 3 but those names have not yet been released.

Before joining Birmingham-Southern, Behr was the acting dean for the college of humanities and social sciences from 2012 to 2014 at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Behr had other roles at the university before 2012 and positions at other universities including Western New Mexico University. She has a doctorate in geography and a master's degree in anthropology, both from Arizona State University.