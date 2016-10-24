Man cited in two-vehicle crash
A 55-year-old Alberta man was cited for failure to yield right of way in a two-vehicle crash reported at 4:53 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the intersection of 280th Street and 520th Avenue, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
John Grossman, 55, of Alberta was northbound on 520th when his vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle on 280th Street driven by Alfredo Luna, 41, of Willmar, the release said. Luna and three passengers were transported to Stevens Community Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
The Hancock First Responders, the Morris Fire Department and the Stevens County Ambulance Service all responded to the incident.