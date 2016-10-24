Man cited in two-vehicle crash

John Grossman, 55, of Alberta was northbound on 520th when his vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle on 280th Street driven by Alfredo Luna, 41, of Willmar, the release said. Luna and three passengers were transported to Stevens Community Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The Hancock First Responders, the Morris Fire Department and the Stevens County Ambulance Service all responded to the incident.