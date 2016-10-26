Klukas joins Morris police force

Klukas is from Victoria. He was most recently a community service officer for Carver County, Morris Police Chief Ross Tiegs said.

"He did some patrol and responded non-criminal events in Carver County," Tiegs said. "It's relatable experience (to regular patrol) but it's not quite the same."

Klukas will complete several weeks of field officer training in Morris where he works with another officer, Tiegs said.

Tiegs expects to have another officer join the department in November. When both complete their field officer training the department will be at full staff, Tiegs said.