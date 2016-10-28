Dr. Robert G. Gregerson, the dean of the college of arts and sciences at Florida Gulf Coast will be in Morris Monday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Gregerson will do public presentation from 3:45 - 5:15 p.m. Oct. 31 at Oyate Hall on the UMM campus. Gregerson will meet with the public in a dessert and conversation event from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Stevens County Historical Society.

Gregerson has been in his role at Florida Gulf Coast since 2014. Before that, he was the dean of the college of science and technology from 2011 to 2014 at Armstrong University in Savannah, Georgia. Gregerson was also a professor of biology and a department head at Armstrong from 2007 to 2011.

His career also includes a research geneticist post at the University of Minnesota USDA from 1991 to 1995.

Gregerson graduated in 1985 from Wabash College with a biology major and has a doctorate in molecular genetics from the University of Georgia.