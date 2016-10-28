Utetch talks with Morris Area students

Student Anthony Terentieff said Utecht reminded him that with injuries, it's important to make sure they are looked at handled well. And when it comes to sports, "Have fun while you are doing it and be safe," Terentieff said.

He did have fun playing football but he also played before much attention was paid to concussions, Utecht said.

He got his fifth concussion during training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009. After experiencing memory loss and other cognitive problems, Utecht retired from football in 2009.

He left a game he loved but he's a better person now, Utecht said.

Utecht shared some of what he left behind with the students.

"It was third and eight in the third quarter," Utecht said of the 2007 Super Bowl while he was playing with the Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterback Peyton Manning told Utecht, "Tech, I'm coming to you, don't drop it," Utecht said. Talk about pressure, Utecht said. Fierce Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher was on the other side of the line of scrimmage in a stance as if he'd be blitzing the quarterback, but Manning knew Urlacher wasn't going to blitz.

The ball was snapped and Manning threw to Utecht during the rainy Super Bowl game. "I swear I can still see the beads of water coming off the ball," Utecht said.Utecht caught it, tucked it in and ran down the field.

"Brian Stinking Urlacher was on the first down line," Utecht said. "I had a choice to make. It was me or him. I lowered my shoulder, got underneath his pads and made the first down."

The Colts went on to score and to command the rest of the game to win Super Bowl XLI.

Utecht wears that Super Bowl ring but he's a long way from the playing field. These days he's sharing his story with audiences around the country as a former college and NFL player but also as a spokesman for American Academy of Neurology and American Brain Foundation and advocating for education on concussions.

"Everything that I've shared with you is in the past," Utecht said of his football stories. "The only thing that makes me relevant to you guys is the past."

He never understood how much his memories were part of his personality and life until he started losing those memories, Utecht said.

In some ways, as much as football contributed to his memory loss, the disappointments he suffered helped prepare him for his current life.

Utecht was project to be first round draft choice during his senior year with the Minnesota Gophers. That changed when an injury forced him from the game.

"I went from being a pre season all american and potentially a first round pick to not getting drafted at all," Utecht said. There would be no million dollar contract.

But there was a former Gopher and Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Tony Dungy who had promised to call him if he was not drafted, Utecht said.

He signed as a free agent with the Colts who gave him a year to work with their medical staff to recover from his college injury. The Colts even paid him. Three years later, he's a starting tight end on a Super Bowl Championship team.

While he's left a game he loves, Utecht speaks with equal passion when he talks about his family.

"Vulnerability equals connectivity," Utecht told the students. He was recently putting one of his four daughters to bed when she began "petting his chest." He asked his daughter, 5, what she was thinking. "Daddy, you have beautiful nipples," was her reply.

Here's this 6.7" former NFL player whose "job it was to put people in the ground," cuddling with his daughter when she makes that comment, Utecht said. Kids, he laughed.

The students laughed but they also understood the seriousness of Utecht's message.

"What he said was a good message. It's important to work hard. Hard work pays off," student Emma Bowman said.

Student Levi Schmidgall was more impressed than he thought he'd be. Utecht's presentation made him think, Schmidgall said. "It was interesting," he said.