These flowers are tops

"I helped transplant all of those," Schaefer said of the WCROC's top 10 and honorable mention annual flower performers. "It's great to see how all of them turned out."

Schaefer was in the audience last week when Steve Poppe horticulture specialist at WCROC shared the top 10 annual flower performers and the honorable mention list for the 2016 season.

Volunteers planted thousands of plants by hand, Poppe said. Some were started from seeds, others from a vegetative condition.

The flowers were monitored all season. They were evaluated for uniformity, color, resistance to disease and insects and other factors.

The details and the overall evaluation are important because WCROC is growing the flowers for companies who want to learn how their flowers will grow in various climates.

"We work with companies around the world. In the Netherlands or Japan...," Pope said"I don't select what I want to grow. I take every seed they give me."

Poppe and the rest of the staff at WCROC grow flowers for companies who want to learn how well the flowers do in the climate zone that includes west central Minnesota.

WCROC evaluates the flowers each season to determine a top 10 list and an honorable mention list of annuals

"I like to see what they are growing. I get new ideas," said gardener Lhyne Campion of Alexandria.

The top 10 this year included varieties of begonias, zinnias, impatiens, petunias and argyanthemums and one variety of coleus, vinca angelonia. Those top annual flowers should grow in Minnesota gardens, Poppe said.

One top 10 performer is the Petunia African Sunset F1 with its orange flower. "I thought orange went out with orange countertops 35 years ago," Poppe said. But this orange flower did well throughout the season, Poppe said.

So did the Vinca Solar Avalanche Red. It's a large flower with unique overlapping petals, Poppe said.

Not only did the flower grow well in Morris, Poppe has also seen this flower thrive in downtown Chicago. The flower can tolerate the pollution of a crowded downtown city, he said.

A surprise on the list may have been the two varieties of zinnias.

"Why would we pick zinnias?" Poppe said. "They've really come a long way."

The Zinnia Solmar Rose, for example, "was a stunning performer all season long," he said.

Audience members listened as Poppe talked about the flowers. Many took notes.

WCROC shares the top 10 and honorable mention lists with the public. That information and even more details about the individual flowers are sent to the companies. The information helps companies determine where and how to sell the flowers, Poppe said.

Audience members such as Campion and Schaefer aren't involved in a company but they liked hearing the results.

Gardening is therapeutic, Campion said.

"I guess I've got dirt in my blood," Schaefer said as Campion nodded with understanding.