Looking Back

The championship of the West Central conference will be riding on the outcome of the Morris-Willmar game at Morris Friday night. Willmar currently is leading the conference with four victories and one tie. The Tigers have four victories and one defeat. A Willmar victory or a tie game will give the Cardinals the title. Only a Tiger victory will bring the championship to Morris.

The former Top Hat cafe in Chokio was recently re-opened under the name, "Mother's Cafe," by Mrs. Loren Nelson of Thief River Falls and Mr. and Mrs. R. A. Elliot of Edmonton, Canada. Mr. and Mrs. Elliot are father and mother of Burton Elliot of Morris and Mrs. Nelson is his sister.

Morris junior high school students will present their second group of three one-act plays in the high school auditorium. Special entertainment between the plays will include a pantomime number by David Kurud, Judy Stoner and Janet Eliason, and a piano duet by Diane Kroening and Dorothy Libbon. The play, "Bab Goes Dramatic," will be presented by the 8D class, under the direction of Miss Grace Nelson.

One of the important meetings of the year for Morris Boy Scouts, their parents, scouters and others interested in scouting will be held in the First Lutheran church, reports S. Munson, scoutmaster of Troop 67. The program tonight will highlight an advancement ceremony, including the colorful tenderfoot investiture ceremony, second class advancements, and Star, Life and Eagle Scout ceremonies. Organization of the new troop will see some present members of Troop 67 transferring to Troop 69. Gary Cummings will head the new Troop 69 as its scoutmaster. R. H. Giberson will be the institutional representative. Howard Beck will be chairman of the troop committee. Other members of the committee are Harold Farver, Darrell Dyer, Ralph Smith, Glenn Winter and R. B. DeWall.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of October 28, 1976

Tom Horan, vice-president of the Morris Kiwanis Club, sold Mayor Chester Birch a box of popcorn, kicking off the annual Morris Kiwanis Club popcorn sale. The club members will be selling the popcorn door-to-door and assisted by the Morris High School Key club. The proceeds from the drive will be used for Kiwanis projects including the four year old sight and hearing check, Key Club support and for park improvement.

Stevens County's swine flu clinics will be held as area health personnel and local volunteers enter their phase of the national immunization program. Swine flu is a new flu virus that was first isolated in February. The 1976 swine flu immunization program is the largest immunization campaign ever conducted-with plans to immunize more people in half the time than the national polio immunization program of the 1960's

Bids for construction of an airport hanger, paving and fencing were awarded at a meeting of the Morris city council. Most of the cost of erecting the hanger, the fencing and pavement will eventually be borne by the users of the hanger. The council also approved the purchase of the Eagles club property on Atlantic Ave. after approving the Eagles' transfer to a location behind the Morris Country Kitchen. The property will be paid for through tax increments in the city's development district.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of October 28, 2006

The Stevens County 4-H General Livestock Project Bowl Team won the Invitational Livestock Quiz Bowl competition at the AkSarBen Livestock Expo in Omaha, NE. The Nebraska #1 team provided fierce competition, but the Stevens County team was able to clinch the Championship. The Stevens County 4-H General Livestock Project Bowl program involves twenty 4-Hers and six adult volunteers. Members include Lee Johnston, coach, Carter Smith, Justin Johnston, Jeff Knobloch, Tyler Evink, Wade Backman and Jon Moser, coach, all of Morris.

Morris Area Schools have begun offering a new program called e-Funds For Schools. The program allows parents new and easier payment options. This program will not only allow parents to have payments for school lunch accounts withdrawn electronically from a checking account or charged to a credit card, it will also gives them the flexibility to pay at anytime through the school's Web site.

Morris area chiropractor, Dr. Charles Krassas, was recently awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Minnesota Chiropractic Association (MCA). Dr. Krassas was honored for 50 years of continuous full-time practice. The award is also based on outstanding contributions to the association or profession, along with civic accomplishments and educational contributions.

The Morris Area Tigers won their seventh straight game to win a Section 6AA football quarterfinal game at Big Cat Stadium. The Tigers knocked off the Benson Braves 35-26. Next up for the Tigers is conference co-champion, Yellow Medicine East.

The section playoffs started for the Morris Area Tiger volleyball team. After winning twice in the regular season against Lac qui Parle Valley, the Eagles got the best of the Tigers to move into the sub-section semifinals. "We started out very strong taking an 11-5 lead, but that slowly disappeared as LQPV rallied off 12 points to take a 17-11 lead in game one," said coach Mary Stark.

Greg Coumo, former head of the University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris, and Troy Goodnough, sustainability coordinator at the University of Minnesota, Morris, will be Scientist on the Spot during Science Buzz, an online exchange hosted by the Science Museum of Minnesota. Cuomo will field questions about the wind turbine located at the WCROC. Goodnough will field questions about the UMM gasification project.

Be safe this Halloween.