Donnelly News:
Welcome to the Donnelly news.
Weather news: after a cold start to the weekend on Friday; Saturday and
Sunday were very nice, as I am writing this on Tuesday evening it has rained
most of the day. Most of the corn is picked, many fields have also been
worked, a farmer friend told me his corn yielded about 180 bushels an acre
this year.
St. John's Kongsvinger news: Oct. 30 is confirmation Sunday at
Kongsvinger at 11 a.m. followed by a confirmation reception by the
Kongsvinger Thrivent group. We have two Confirmands this year
Women's book club will meet on Nov. 1at 1:30 p.m. at Jeanne
Ennen's home note change of date and meeting place.
Honey sales have begun again by confirmation students; they will be selling
them before and after services at Kongsvinger on Sundays through November and
at the Kongsvinger fall festival.
On Nov. 7 the bookmobile will be in town on Main St. from 3:45- 4 p.m.,
Nov. 8 is Election Day residents of the city of Donnelly will vote in
the town hall most of the township residents in the Donnelly area will vote
by mail. Contact the Stevens county auditor's office for more details.
Donnelly area youth group will meet on Nov. 16 4-6 p.m. at St. John's.
"Gary" E. Ritzschke of Herman passed away on October 19th survivors include
his daughter Jodi (Jason) Strand of Herman and their family, Jason is a
former Donnelly area resident.
Douglas L. Clark of Morris passed away on Oct. 22. Survivors include his
daughter former Donnelly resident Amie Uphoff.
Former Donnelly area resident Colleen Miller of Morris passed away on Oct.
24 survivors include her sister Jeanne (Dan) Koehntop of Donnelly and their
family.