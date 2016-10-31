Weather Forecast

    Donnelly News:

    By Allen Anderson Today at 11:59 a.m.

    Welcome to the Donnelly news.

    Weather news: after a cold start to the weekend on Friday; Saturday and

    Sunday were very nice, as I am writing this on Tuesday evening it has rained

    most of the day. Most of the corn is picked, many fields have also been

    worked, a farmer friend told me his corn yielded about 180 bushels an acre

    this year.

    St. John's Kongsvinger news: Oct. 30 is confirmation Sunday at

    Kongsvinger at 11 a.m. followed by a confirmation reception by the

    Kongsvinger Thrivent group. We have two Confirmands this year

    Women's book club will meet on Nov. 1at 1:30 p.m. at Jeanne

    Ennen's home note change of date and meeting place.

    Honey sales have begun again by confirmation students; they will be selling

    them before and after services at Kongsvinger on Sundays through November and

    at the Kongsvinger fall festival.

    On Nov. 7 the bookmobile will be in town on Main St. from 3:45- 4 p.m.,

    Nov. 8 is Election Day residents of the city of Donnelly will vote in

    the town hall most of the township residents in the Donnelly area will vote

    by mail. Contact the Stevens county auditor's office for more details.

    Donnelly area youth group will meet on Nov. 16 4-6 p.m. at St. John's.

    "Gary" E. Ritzschke of Herman passed away on October 19th survivors include

    his daughter Jodi (Jason) Strand of Herman and their family, Jason is a

    former Donnelly area resident.

    Douglas L. Clark of Morris passed away on Oct. 22. Survivors include his

    daughter former Donnelly resident Amie Uphoff.

    Former Donnelly area resident Colleen Miller of Morris passed away on Oct.

    24 survivors include her sister Jeanne (Dan) Koehntop of Donnelly and their

    family.

