Donnelly News:

Weather news: after a cold start to the weekend on Friday; Saturday and

Sunday were very nice, as I am writing this on Tuesday evening it has rained

most of the day. Most of the corn is picked, many fields have also been

worked, a farmer friend told me his corn yielded about 180 bushels an acre

this year.

St. John's Kongsvinger news: Oct. 30 is confirmation Sunday at

Kongsvinger at 11 a.m. followed by a confirmation reception by the

Kongsvinger Thrivent group. We have two Confirmands this year

Women's book club will meet on Nov. 1at 1:30 p.m. at Jeanne

Ennen's home note change of date and meeting place.

Honey sales have begun again by confirmation students; they will be selling

them before and after services at Kongsvinger on Sundays through November and

at the Kongsvinger fall festival.

On Nov. 7 the bookmobile will be in town on Main St. from 3:45- 4 p.m.,

Nov. 8 is Election Day residents of the city of Donnelly will vote in

the town hall most of the township residents in the Donnelly area will vote

by mail. Contact the Stevens county auditor's office for more details.

Donnelly area youth group will meet on Nov. 16 4-6 p.m. at St. John's.

"Gary" E. Ritzschke of Herman passed away on October 19th survivors include

his daughter Jodi (Jason) Strand of Herman and their family, Jason is a

former Donnelly area resident.

Douglas L. Clark of Morris passed away on Oct. 22. Survivors include his

daughter former Donnelly resident Amie Uphoff.

Former Donnelly area resident Colleen Miller of Morris passed away on Oct.

24 survivors include her sister Jeanne (Dan) Koehntop of Donnelly and their

family.