Man shot and killed by law officer in Traverse County

[After a 50-mile chase through Stevens, Grant and Traverse counties, the man left his vehicle and law officers pursued him into a field in Traverse County, the BCA said in a news release. The man was 25 yards away from law officers when he pointed his handgun at them and then was shot by one of the law officers, the BCA said in a news release.

Officers and EMT personnel attempted to render aid at the scene. The man died before he could be transported, the BCA caid.

The law officers attempted to negotiate with the man for several minutes before he ignored their commands, left his vehicle with his handgun and headed on foot into a field on the west side of the Minnesota Highway 27 and near Traverse County Road 6, the BCA said.

Five officers in a Traverse County Sheriff's vehicle pursued the man and cut him off about 175 yards off the roadway before he could reach a wooded area, the BCA said. The man pointed his handgun at officers and was shot, the BCA said.

The pursuit started after the man fled from a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop in Donnelly at about 7:05 a.m. Oct. 28, the BCA said in the news release. The deputy found the man alone apparently slumped over in a pickup on Main Street, the BCA said. The deputy identified the man with the driver's license.

Deputies from Traverse and Grant Counties and police officers from Morris and Wheaton and a Minnesota State Patrol officer joined the Stevens County deputy in pursuit. The man fired several shots through the back window at the pursuing squad vehicles while east of Wheaton on Minnesota Highway 27, the BCA said.

Law enforcement was able to stop the driver around 8:35 a.m. on Minnesota Highway 27 near Traverse County.

The BCA continues to investigate the incident.

Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman said he couldn't comment specifically on the incident but did say it is standard procedure for the officer involved in the shooting, including the officers who did not fire weapons but were in close proximity, to be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

"All the officers involved are safe and uninjured," Dingman said.