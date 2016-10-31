Trick or treat blizzard

As local residents recall, at least 20 inches of snow fell in the area that day.

"I remember taking the kids trick or treating, we had to go out through the snow," Vicky Brandt said. But, "I can't imagine we would have been out during a blizzard. It couldn't have been that bad."

But, 25 years later, Brandt imagines that trick or treating that night wasn't very easy.

"It was wet and heavy," retired Stevens County Highway Department Supervisor Glenn Knopp said. "I remember a lot of wind."

"It was some storm," Storck said of the 1991 Halloween Blizzard that swept across Minnesota and much of the upper Midwest.

"We were pushing snow at the airport and there was so much water in it the snow was the color sky blue," Storck said.

The city crew piled the Halloween snow at the Stevens County Fairgrounds.

"We had to clean out a spot at the fairgrounds to dump the snow," Storck said. "I think I loaded close to 1,000 loads with the snowblower."

"I don't remember if they predicted if it was to be that much snow or not," Storck said. "It was terrible."