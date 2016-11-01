UMM chancellor search includes Finzel

Finzel will give a public presentation from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Cougar Room at UMM. A public meet and greet is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Stevens County Historical Society.

Finzel has been at UMM in various roles for 27 years since he started as an assistant professor of economics in 1989.

He's had various leadership roles include the interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean from 2011-2013 at UMM. Finzel was also the interim director for the Center for Small Towns from 2010-2011 at the university.

Finzel has a master's degree and doctorate in economics from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. He is a graduate of Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana.