Mail-in ballots can be delivered in person

Commissioner Donny Wohlers asked if residents had been made aware of that option.

Barness said she's talked about the option on a local radio broadcast and plans to do so again this week.

"It was a big topic at coffee this morning," commissioner Phil Gausman said. People seem to be hearing of the option, he said.

Gausman also said he didn't receive a return envelope with the ballot mailed to his address.

Barness said that was a glitch in the system and about 20 to 25 ballots were mailed without the return envelope. The U.S. Postal Service is aware of the glitch and will make sure the auditor receives those ballots, Barness said.