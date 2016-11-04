Police promote Welle; Miller joins force

Welle was formally promoted in a ceremony at the Nov. 1 Morris City Council meeting.

Tiegs said Welle is a specialist and he will eventually become an investigations specialist. Welle needs additional experience in some investigations such as sexual assault investigations, Tiegs said.

Melissa Miller is the newest officer on the Morris Police Department.

Miller was sworn in at the Nov. 1 council meeting.

She is a graduate of St. Cloud State University,Tiegs said.

This is Miller's first licensed police officer role, Tiegs said. She worked as a jailer for Benton County prior to joining the Morris Police Department, Tiegs said.

Miller will be completing field officer training before she assumes full office duties, Tiegs said.