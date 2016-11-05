Residents question Oregon Avenue assessments

The Morris City Council had a hearing on the assessments for a roughly $2.1 million street, storm water and water project on Oregon Avenue at its Nov. 1 meeting. The hearing was a chance for property owners who must pay for a portion of the project to ask questions. About 350 property owners will be assessed to pay for part of the project.

Assessments included an amount of $105 on the lower end and $4,400 on the higher end.

Karen Berget, Carol Wilcox and Joe Hesse said they doubted that storm water runs from their property through the Oregon Avenue system. Consulting engineer Jeff Kuhn of Widseth, Smith and Nolting and city officials said they'd investigate the questions and make any necessary adjustments.

"I find it hard to believe my water runs uphill," said Berget, who lives at 410 E. 3rd St.

Berget said her property is already paying assessments for the Columbia Avenue project and on storm water for a 2nd Street project from several years ago.

Wilcox said she was also assessed for storm water on the 2nd Street project. She's also been assessed for at least one other project. Her assessment for the Oregon Avenue project is $1,000.

"Is there ever an end?" said Wilcox, who lives at 210 Montana.

"As long as the city continues to maintain its storm sewer system, there will be assessments (to affected property owners)," Kuhn said.

Council member Jeff Miller said Wilcox's lot is almost twice the size of other lots in the Oregon Avenue project which is why her assessment is $1,000.

Hesse lives at 405 E. 4th St. Hesse said he too, was assessed for storm sewer on the 2nd Street project. He doesn't believe his storm water flows into Oregon Avenue system.

City manager Blaine Hill said the storm water goes down Columbia to South Street and into a main line at Oregon Avenue.

Hill and Kuhn said they'd review the project area and the overall storm system to respond to Berget, Wilcox and Hesse.

"We'll do what's right," Hill said. He and Kuhn said any needed changes would be made.

Resident Joann Volker, 210 Oregon Ave., didn't have a question about the assessment but did have a question about the graffiti on the new sidewalk.

Kuhn said it's possible a cure coat that would be applied in the spring would cover or remove more of the graffiti on the sidewalk near Volker.

The contractor isn't responsible to remove the graffiti, Hill said. "It's unfortunate," Hill said of the graffiti. "I went down and looked at it, it's pretty sad."

City officials briefly discussed other options to remove the graffiti. Morris Police Chief Ross Tiegs said the city maintenance department may still have some graffiti remover. Hill said snow and snow removal should eventually wear off the graffiti.

Volker said she'd ask at a local concrete company about removal options. She also thanked the city for the project.

"We are very happy with the new street," Volker said.

The city replaced a damage storm water system and upgraded water lines, the street and sidewalk.

The intersection of 4th Street and Oregon Avenue was often covered with water after a heavy rain, Hill said. "...water spilled out over the curbs and into their yards," Hill said.

Volker said she saw water bubbling up from the storm water system last summer before this year's construction.

Hill said while there were concerns from some residents about the assessments, he also heard comments from residents who were happy about the low amount of assessments.

Assessments would have been higher without the roughly $1.5 million in federal and state money the city received for the project.

The city was responsible for $566,000 of the total project cost. Property owners will pay for $339,000 of that $566,00.