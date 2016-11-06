Looking Back

Eighty years of service to the postal department-and an unestimated number of miles, largely afoot-are represented by Bernard Hennessy and Walter Powers. On November 1, both men completed 40 years of carrier service out of the local post office. Both men joined the Morris post office staff when delivery service was inaugurated in this city just 40 years ago.

Morris Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will join more than 4 million other Scouts throughout the nation in a "get out the vote" campaign. The Scouts and Cubs in Morris will place Liberty Bell hangers, urging citizens to vote, on the doorknobs of all homes throughout the city. The Scouts "get out the vote" campaign is being conducted in cooperation with Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forge. It is entirely non-partisan, without reference to any candidate or party.

The Tigers will host a powerful Willmar Cardinal eleven on the Morris field, and the championship of the West Central conference is riding on the outcome of the game. For the Tigers, tonight's battle is the high school finale for ten seniors on the squad. Among the seniors are Captain Gary Melchert, quarterback Ronnie Max, halfback Chuck Loeffler, ends Dennis Harren and Jerry Hensley, guard George Splitstoser, tackle Ray Nibbe, reserve fullback Bob Behl, reserve halfback John Carlson and reserve tackle Tilford Hellie.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of November 4, 1976

Undefeated in nine games this season, the Chokio-Alberta Spartans will be seeking their first opportunity to participate in the playoffs, as the Pheasant Conference champion. In order to make the playoffs, however, the Spartans will have to defeat the Eagle Bend Eagles, since only the top four rated teams in the Class C division are eligible to participate.

The Morris Planning Commission gave unanimous approval to a resolution urging the City of Morris to purchase the Minnegasco building for expanded city facilities at a special meeting. In conjunction with the proposed purchase and remodeling of the Minnegasco building, consideration has been given to renovating the existing city hall for use by senior citizens.

Veteran legislator Delbert Anderson was returned to the state House of Representatives from district 15A, and Senator Charlie Berg was upset by DFL'er Roger Strand in the district 15 Senate race. In district 15B, Glen Anderson won re-election by a wide margin. A greater-than-anticipated voter turnout and Democrat Jimmy Carter's narrow Presidential victory highlighted the 1976 general election.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of November 1, 2006

The partnership between the Center for Small Towns at the University of Minnesota, Morris and the City of Morris won the 2006 Jimmy and Roslyn Carter Partnership Award for Campus Community Collaboration. The award was given in a ceremony at the St. Paul RiverCenter that featured a speech by former astronaut and Senator John Glenn. In addition to the bronze sculpture, the award included a $10,000 prize. Today, the Center for Small Towns/City of Morris partnership has become a process with which to affect change in Morris, through shared decision making and continual examination of opportunities. Tom McRoberts, director of the Center stated, "This award acknowledges a remarkable 10-year partnership between the City of Morris and the Center."

David C. Johnson's first Morris residence- a campus residence hall- was named in his honor, David C. Johnson Independence Hall. Dave Johnson served the campus as its third chancellor. In addition to his legendary advocacy for students, Johnson was instrumental in securing legislative funding for UMM's state-of-the-art science facility and the Regional Fitness Center, a campus/community partnership. He served UMM until his retirement in 1998.

Morris Area's 37-36 victory over Yellow Medicine East in the Section 6AA semifinals at Big Cat Stadium earned the team a spot in the section finals. The Tigers play MACCRAY in the Fargodome this Friday. "In the end the team who makes the least mistakes will be the winner," Coach Jerry Witt said. "It will come down to who stops who."