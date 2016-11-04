Donnelly News

In St. John's/Kongsvinger news: A DVD of Kongsvinger's 140th anniversary is available to check out from the parish office. Confirmation students are selling honey before and after services at Kongsvinger on Sundays through November and at the Kongsvinger fall festival Nov. 20.

November is Food Shelf Month.

Nov. 8 is election day. Residents of the city of Donnelly will vote in the town hall. Most of the township residents in the Donnelly area will vote by mail. Contact the Stevens County Auditor's office for more details.

The Post Office will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

Donnelly area youth group will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at St. John's.

The Donnelly Fire Department's annual turkey bingo will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Donnelly Hall.

There is an open house 90th birthday party for Elaine Kling Puhl of Donnelly from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Morris Senior Center with a program at 2 p.m.

Viola R. "Vi" Berns of Melrose passed away on Sept. 24. Survivors include her nephew, former Donnelly resident David Fluegel of Morris.

Thanks to Leo Overson for this bit of Donnelly history: Nov. 2 is the 100th anniversary of the great Donnelly fire that did so much damage to the town. Most of Main Street was taken out.

There was a good turnout in Donnelly on Oct. 29 for the annual Halloween party at the community hall. The Threshing Bee royalty and their families and the Community Club sponsored the party.