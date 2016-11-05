To repair or improve?

"Two of the repairs are higher than the original $116,000 in benefits," county engineer Todd Larson. State law only allows the county to spend 20 percent of the available benefit fund for repairs, Larson said.

The board has a request from Mike Busch for a repair at an estimated cost of $143,000. Another repair petition is from MMT Farms at an estimated cost of $162,000. A third repair petition from Tim Kampmeier is estimated at $32,000.

County Ditch 18 was constructed in 1916-1917, Larson said. The designated acres of benefit are 5,954. The original benefit value was set at about $116,000, Larson said. The number of benefitting acres and the value of the benefit has not changed since the ditch was built, Larson said.

Landowners and the county are faced with continuing to repair a 100-year-old ditch system or upgrading to improve that ditch system. Either option will require more money than what's available to use.

County drainage lawyer Kurt Deter of Rinke Noonan said he didn't want to sound like he was advocating for repairs or an improvement but he wanted to make sure landowners understood the situation. If repairs are pursued, repairs will be needed each year on a 100-year-old system, he said. Those costs add up especially since about $300,000 total in repairs have been requested this year, Deter said.

"You can spend $1.1 million to restore it to 1917 conditions or you can spend $1.8 million to improve it," Deter said. "Would you put in a 1917 system or would you like to use this an opportunity to (improve it)?""

Landowners at the Nov. 1 meeting agreed to have a drainage engineer do a preliminary study of the ditch system to help them decide if an improvement is needed and cost efficient or if they should continue to ask the county to make repairs.

A redetermination of benefits will be required with either option. That would mean more benefitted acres could be added to the system and it could also increase the benefits paid by each landowner. But, it would also mean more money to make repairs or improvements.

"If you aren't willing to do improvements, we're gonna be forced to to do a redetermination," commissioner Ron Staples said. "If we redetermine the benefits, we can spend more on repairs." But this round of repairs won't be enough because of the age of the system more repairs will be needed in the future, Staples said.

Deter reminded landowners, "An improvement can only come from you guys."

"It sounds like a redetermination is coming whether or not (we choose improvement)," landowner Lauren Dorweiler said. "Right now we're at $300,000 (in possible repairs) without an improvement."

Dorweiler supported asking a drainage engineer for a preliminary study that included improving the system.

County officials said improving the ditch system could include increasing the size of tile line and adjusting some grades and burial depth. It could cost an estimated $1.8 million. That cost includes paying for the required buffer strips along the open ditch, county officials said. The county would likely bond for improvements, county officials said.

Kampmeier said he'd prefer doing repairs and no redetermination of benefits. Yet, he knows the county is limited by the $116,000. Kampmeier said it's also important to keep the ditch in good shape.

"We're tied to that. We can only do $116,000," Staples said.

The law does allow for some room to exceed the value, Deter said. Last year, the county did a $190,000 repair on a ditch with a benefit value of less than $190,000, Deter said. But that is about as high as he would agree to on a $116,000 value budget, Deter said.

"It would take us 20 years to do (needed repairs)," Staples said.

And, "Who gets the repairs first," commissioner Bob Kopitzke said.

If the landowners and county do pursue an improvement project the culverts that have replaced bridges in the County Ditch 18 system need to be review, landowner Mike Bruer said. The culverts in some spots are smaller than the original timber bridges which helps decrease the flow, Bruer said. If the tile lines are increased and the culverts are too small, the system will still clog, Bruer said.

Deter said Bruer was correct but any changes in the culverts would still need to make sure the correct amount of water and not extra water, flows through the ditch system.