Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2016

HORIZON PUBLIC HEALTH is giving free flu shots to children ages 6 months through 18 years whose insurance is PrimeWest or MA. Children and adults with no insurance can also get a flu shot for a fee. Stop in after school or Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Morris office, 10 East Hwy 28. until 6:00 p.m. both days. Call 320-208-6672 for more information.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2016

THE RAINBOW RIDER TRANSIT BOARD will meet at the office, 249 Poplar Avenue in Lowry, at 5 p.m.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2016

THE VETERANS PROGRAM AT THE MORRIS AREA SCHOOLS will be held at 2 p.m. in the Elementary gym. There is a casual reception in the elementary cafeteria beginning at 1 p.m. The keynote speaker is Steven Anderson. The event is put on the Morris Area FFA and Student Council. All veterans are encouraged to participate. Contact Peg Rinkenberger at either 320-585-2123 or prinkenberger@morris.k12.mn.us for more information.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2016

THE STEVENS COUNTY AG SOCIETY will hold its annual meeting beginning at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at Ag Country Farm Credit Services, 102 South Atlantic Avenue, Morris.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2016

THIRD ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAKE SALE from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morris American Legion. Prepared and served by the Widows on Wednesday.

OVERWINTERING PLANTS Learn which plants can be brought indoors and how to care for them. Wed. Nov 16, 12:15-1 pm. AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. 320-589-1711. Admission is free, donations appreciated.