It was a scream

The Andersons decorate their lawns, front side and back at the corner of East Second Street and Circle Pines for Halloween each year.

"This is our 15th year. We love it," Pat Anderson said. "It's just so much fun."

The Andersons lived in Cyrus for 25 years where their decorated lawn became a Halloween tradition. They were a little worried when they moved to Morris that no kids would come to their haunted lawn filled with skeletons, spiders, skulls, witches and other spooks.

"We were getting 50 to 60 kids in Cyrus. We got two kids the first Halloween in Morris," Pat Anderson said.

"It's taken about this long (to grow the crowd)," she said.

"Last year we had over 200 kids," Pat Anderson said.

The decorations start on the East Second Street side and continue around the corner on Circle Pines. "It's a good spot," Pat Anderson said.

A ghostly moan, a spooky howl or a hand that pops from a small tombstone scares kids, even in the daylight.

Folks who live in the neighborhood or drive by before Halloween get a glimpse of what's in store for them on the big night.

In the days before Halloween, the Andersons place inflatable spooks on the lawn. The full Halloween scene isn't revealed until Halloween night.

"Every year I buy something new," Pat Anderson said. "People will ask me 'is there something new this year.' It doesn't go up until Halloween night."

The couple loves to create for Halloween, but Halloween is not Pat Anderson's favorite time of year.

"Christmas is my favorite but I love Halloween," she said. "It's the beginning of the decorating season."

The seasonal decorations continued for the Andersons. A large inflatable turkey sat on the front lawn on Nov. 2.

Click the link to see a video http://www.morrissuntribune.com/video/ioyydsYV