Passenger dies in Nov. 6 highway crash

Molden was a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Morgan M. Molden, 17, of Hancock that was northbound on Highway 9, the State Patrol said. A 1997 Dodge driven by Randall R. Pashen, 53, of Morris, was southbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and hit the Chevrolet head-on, the State Patrol said. Pashen, Morgan Montana and her passenger Montana M. Molden, 16, of Hancock were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

The State Patrol, Stevens County Sheriff's Office, the Morris Police Department, the University of Minnesota Morris Police Department, Morris Fire Department and Stevens County Ambulance all responded to the crash.