UM strategic committee seeks Morris public input Nov. 8
Officials from the University of Minnesota system will be in Morris Tuesday, Nov. 8, to hear what the Morris Community believes will be important the future of the University of Minnesota system and the University of Minnesota Morris.
The stop in Morris is part of the system-wide planning effort by the University of Minnesota. A strategic planning committee consists of representatives from throughout the University of Minnesota including members from UMM.
Representatives of the strategic planning committee will be in Morris from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at a breakfast at the Welcome Center room 122 at UMM.