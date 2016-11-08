Donnelly man allegedly drives wrong cars while drunk

John Robert Bristle 72, of Donnelly, drove another owner's 2007 Chevrolet away from DeToy's Restaurant in Morris Nov. 4 while intoxicated, the complaint alleges. Bristle drove that car to the Morris Liquor Store where he left in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala that he wrongly thought was his, the complaint alleges.

Bristle drove the 2008 Chevrolet to his home in Donnelly, the complaint alleges.

The owners of the tan 2007 Chevrolet Impala and the green 2008 Chevrolet Impala reported the vehicles as stolen at 3:58 p.m. and 4 p.m. Both owners had left their keys in the car when Bristle drove away with them, the complaint alleges.

Minnesota State Patrol Officer Kathy Dingman found the 2008 Chevrolet at Bristle's home in Donnelly, the complaint alleges. Bristle was unsteady, smelled of alcohol and appeared confused, the complaint alleges. When Stevens County Deputy Jared Dittbenner and Morris Police Specialist Reggie Welle arrived at Bristel's home they too noted that Bristle was unsteady and smelled of alcohol, the complaint alleges. Bristle told all three law officers the 2008 Chevrolet Impala was his vehicle, the complaint alleges.

While talking with law officer, Bristle found three sets of keys for the 2007 Chevrolet, the 2008 Chevrolet and his car in his pockets, the complaint alleges.

Bristle's blood alcohol content was .212, the complaint alleges.

Bristle is charged with driving while impaired with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving and third degree DWI and a misdemeanor charge of tamper with a motor vehicle without owner's permission.