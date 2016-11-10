Randall D. Pashen charged in Nov. 6 fatal crash

Randall Robert Pashen, 53, of Morris, was driving his 1997 Dodge pickup under the influence of meth, an amphetamine and benzodiazepines when he struck a 2003 Chevrolet pickup in a crash that killed Molden, a complaint filed in Stevens County District Court alleges.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Montana M. Molden, 16, of Hancock was a passenger in the Chevrolet. The passenger in the pickup sustained a broken jaw in the crash, the complaint said. The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver of the Chevrolet pickup was Morgan M. Molden, 17, of Hancock. The Chevrolet's driver had minor injuries, the complaint said.

Pashen appeared in court Nov. 10. Bail was set at $200,000 without conditions and $40,000 with conditions including consuming no alcohol, drugs or prescription drugs, submit to random testing, receive prescriptions from only one doctor and other conditions, Stevens County Attorney Aaron Jordan said. Pashen also said in court he'd be hiring his own lawyer, Jordan said.

On Nov. 6, Pashen told Minnesota State Patrol Officer Kathy Dingman that he was southbound on Minnesota Highway 9 near Morris and recalled seeing a girl with long brown hair coming at him, the complaint alleges. Pashen appeared confused and incoherent when he spoke and when he was informed he crossed the highway's center line he said, "Ya, I suppose," the complaint alleges. Pashen was also confused as to whether or not he may have fallen asleep while driving, the complaint alleges.

Pashen agreed to have his medical records released from Stevens Community Medical Center and those records indicate that Pashen has various prescriptions for medical conditions including Adderall and Paxil, the complaint said. When Pashen agreed to have his vehicle searched, law enforcement allegedly found prescriptions from three different doctors.

Pashen is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. He faces up to 10 years in prison on the criminal vehicular homicide charges and up to five years in prison on the criminal vehicular operation charges.