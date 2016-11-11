Fans say it's great to have two teams at state

"It's pretty much amazing," said Mary Philiph. "It never happens in this little area."

The Tigers also sent two members of the cross country team to state earlier this month. Swimmers participated in sections this week.

The state games meant some travel time and even tough choices for fans as the volleyball team played Nov. 10 and both were scheduled to play Friday, Nov. 11, but in different cities.

"I'll make football but not volleyball," Jay Nelson said.

That's hard but it's also hard for the players, he said.

"It's nice to see them both qualify but it's too bad they don't get to see each other play," Nelson said.

Some fans won't be able to see either team.

"I'm not gonna make the games but I will listen to them (on the radio)," said Rusty Marquart of Hancock.

Some fans have roles that allowed players to compete this week.

Philiph works at Willie's Super Valu in Morris. "I will be working," she said. "A lot of kids who participate in sports work here. I will be working for them."

The two teams have some history in the state tournament. The volleyball team played at state last year. When Morris played as Morris High School, the football team played at state in 2005. Past Chokio-Alberta football teams have also played at state.