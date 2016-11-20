Morris Area Community Education Update

In the Winter/Spring 2017 edition you will find traditional favorites like Open Gym Basketball, Women's Volleyball, FREE Morning Movie, ACT Prep Classes, Basic Skills of Skating, Elementary Gymnastics, and multiple pages full of Early Childhood classes. In addition, we are offering many new classes as well. Wine.....Summer Sippers, Log Rolling, Health Care & Your Retirement, Bricks4Kidz, and a Grocery Store Tour highlight the new offerings.

The beginning of December finds girls' basketball, boys' basketball, and youth wrestling going full speed ahead. If you are interested in Youth Wrestling or have someone involved in youth wrestling, there is an informational meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. You can meet the coaches and learn more about youth wrestling. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the High School cafeteria.

The youth basketball program kicks off with the annual Meet the Tigers and Cougars on Saturday Dec. 3. All first through sixth grade boys and girls are encouraged to attend this event. From 9 to 10 a.m. there will be a skills and drills session followed by a program that involves a dunk contest.

We expect over 150 students to participate in either youth wrestling or youth basketball this winter.

We are also extremely excited about bringing "Alice in Wonderland" to the high school auditorium. Prairie Fire Children's Theatre from Barrett, Minnesota will be coming to Morris to produce "Alice in Wonderland." Children, seven years and older, will have the opportunity to audition for a part in the original musical production by Daniel Nordquist and Deborah Pick. Two professional actors/directors from the PFCT's staff will act in and direct this production.

Children are invited and needed to play a variety of roles and to be a part of Alice's journey. Register online or in person at your earliest convenience. Auditions will take place on Monday, Nov. 28 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Morris Area High School Auditorium.

The performance of "Alice in Wonderland" will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the MAHS auditorium.

Ticket Prices: $5 for Adults, $3 for 65+, $3 for Students, Preschool and younger are free

In an effort to both inform you about MACE programs and to collect feedback, you can find us on the Morris Area Schools webpage, our very own Morris Area Community Education Facebook page, through the Tiger Tracks mailing, and/or by receiving our Weekly Happenings via email every Tuesday. If you are not receiving our Tuesday email, send your email address to me, treimers@morris.k12.mn.us and I will get you on the list.

Our goal is to share what is happening in Community Education and to make our programs relevant and meaningful to you. Community Education is an opportunity to bring us together towards the goal of growing in ways that help our quality of life through lifelong learning.