Community Calendar

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

SONS OF NORWAY Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at 7 p.m. at the Morris American Legion. Program by Ricky Aanerud who will demonstrate and speak on working with birch bark. Public is welcome.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS CRAFTS AND GIFTS at Hotel 200 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission, many vendors, bake sale and a $5.00 lunch at noon. The craft show is sponsored by the Miss Morris and Miss Midwest Scholarship Program.

SLEIGH RIDES with Santa and his reindeer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a free opportunity to take your holiday photos. Rides start behind City Center Mall in Morris. When you are done, you are encouraged to shop in Morris.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MINNEWASKA SINGLES will host a game night at 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Glenwood 186 Highway 55. Bring a snack to share For more information, please call 320-283-5612.