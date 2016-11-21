Voters return high number of mail-in ballots

"I was just very, very pleased with the mail-in ballots for the first time around," Barsness said.

Voters in the cities of Chokio and Alberta and 13 townships used the mail-in option for the Nov. 8 election.

"The trend for mail-in ballot voting was higher than at the polling places," Barness said.

The polling sites had an average turnout of 84 percent of eligible voters, she said. "Eighty-four percent is excellent," Barness said.

It's higher than the state of Minnesota turnout which was 76 percent. That is higher than the turnout in most states.

"The lowest turnout we had with mail-in ballots was 84 percent," Barness said.

The auditor's office received 450 mail-in ballots on Nov. 8, Barness said.

"One concern about mail-in ballots was about the mail time," Barness said. "We've only received two ballots since the election. So only two were mailed in late."

Overall the auditor's office and election staff were very busy on Nov. 8.

The day started at 7 a.m. Nov. 8 and ended at 2 a.m. Nov. 9, Barness said.

The county had many write-in votes for conservation districts and general elected office including some city races in the county, Barness said. Those take extra time to count.