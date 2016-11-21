Winter Storm Argos blows through Morris (with video)
If Friday, Nov. 18 was any inclination of how this year's Minnesota winter will be, the town of Morris is in for a really long season. Winter Storm Argos started making its way through Morris before the sun came up on Friday morning and continued until after the sun went down Friday evening.
The blizzard caused a No Travel Advisory put out by the Stevens County Sherriff's Office, several area schools closed, sending out alerts of the closure as early as 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
The blizzard also caused the Morris Sun Tribune print edition delivery to be delayed for the first time in years. For subscribers that do not know, the Morris Sun Tribune print edition will be delivered Monday, Nov. 21.