Thankful for his service

It was a simple thank you that led to a lifelong love for Julette Jergenson of Cyrus.

She was in church one Sunday during World War II when she noticed David Jergenson wearing his uniform. The least she could do was thank him for his service, Julette said.

"I didn't think anything romantic," she said. But, "it was like a magnet that drew me toward him," she said. When she shook his hand, "there was a little chemistry," Julette said.

She and veteran David Jergenson have been married for 70 years.

The couple had one date while David was on furlough. "It was kind of strange," Jergenson said. "I knew that night when we went to the movie that he would be my husband."

She didn't tell her future husband she planned to marry him. David Jergenson left soon after that date.

David Jergenson was one of 13 local men who left for war on Friday, the 13th of March, 1942, veteran Leslie Nelson said.

"We're the only two that are still living," Nelson. "(Jergenson's) 98 and I'm 96."

Nelson went to New Guinea the Dutch East Indies and several other islands over his four years in the service.

David Jergenson went to North Africa and Italy.

Where ever David Jergenson went, the letters from Julette followed.

"Our romance developed through letter writing," she said. "After he was shipped to Africa and Italy, the letters weren't coming as often. I'd sometimes get three letters at a time."

At first the letters exchanged casual information but they gradually turned to more intimate conversation as the romance blossomed.

Jergenson said she didn't worry so much during the four years her eventual husband was at war. She was 18 when they met. Too young to understand the gravity of the war, she said. "I was pretty young. I had no clue," she said.

But she can still empathize with the family members who watch their loved one depart for war.

"I think the families that are left behind perform as great of service," Jergenson said.

Those families handle the daily duties of life while they worry about their loved one, said Veterans Day speaker Steve Anderson.

"I always thought it was easier to be deployed than to be the family at home," said Anderson, who spent 27 years in full military service.

"It must be difficult to say goodbye," Jergenson said of families and the soldier when a soldier can be deployed several times throughout his military career. "The wars since W.W. II are so very different," she said.

She and David said goodbye once. David Jergenson learned the war had ended while he was on board a ship to China. He returned home to West Central Minnesota and married Julette in 1946.

"I had no clue the Lord would give us that many years," she said. Those years may not have happened if Julette hadn't first decided to thank David for his service.