Bello Cucina owner starts renovation work

The building was damaged in a Sept. 4 fire when discarded cigarettes started a fire in the back of the building, State Fire Marshal Toby McLain said. The fire was contained to the rear of the building but smoke spread throughout the restaurant and into adjacent businesses, Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal said on Sept. 4.

Mueller said he's received many questions and comments of support since the fire.

"I am appreciative of those that have told me my restaurant, the food, the wine, the desserts are greatly missed," Mueller said. "It is satisfying to know the work, the passion, has been noticed over time and the community considers Bello Cucina an asset."

The construction timeline and re-opening date is fluid because other projects and the need to oversee five other restaurant locations, Mueller said. Mueller is also expanding the St. Joseph Bello Cucina.

"The first part (of construction) is removal of all the debris and damage to the building which is mostly the kitchen, roofing and flooring," Mueller told the Sun Tribune.

The Bello Cucina in Morris may get a few changes with the repairs but there are limits, Mueller said.

"We are looking at the possibility to incorporate a patio of some sort facing Atlantic Avenue or Main Street," Mueller said. Any possible patio would still allow the adjacent business of Stephanie Foto to continue business without interruption or relocation, Mueller said.

Changes to the restaurant are limited because of the age of the business and depreciated value, Mueller said. The restaurant needs to be restored to as close as possible to the condition prior to the fire to recoup his costs, Mueller said.

Once repairs are made the restaurant will need staff. Mueller said he's been able to retain some key employees. "My insurance was set up to protect (those) financial obligations...," Mueller said. Yet, he still struggles with his two insurance carriers on that employee provision, Mueller said.

"We will be hiring new staff...when we have more of a firm timeline," Mueller said. Staff would most likely be trained in Fergus Falls or Alexandria.