Who is your emergency contact?

Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman and Stevens County Commissioner Jeanne Ennen said it would be helpful for the county's 911 dispatch system to have an emergency contact for as many county residents as possible.

Dingman said the request is for residents to voluntarily submit an emergency contact. The contact information would only be used if needed, he said.

Ennen said emergency contact would have been helpful in the case of a friend of hers who died several months ago.

It wasn't unusual for Ennen and the friend to have sporadic contact and go as long as two weeks without contact. When law enforcement was contacted to do a welfare check, they didn't know who to contact when Ennen's friend was found in the home.

"In the case of Jeanne's friend, we were lucky to find information at the hospital," Dingman said.

Ennen said there are county residents who may not have family members who live in the county. Also, because we live in an increasingly mobile society, it's not unusual for law enforcement or other emergency personnel to not know residents, Ennen said.

"Absolutely," Dingman said. "I grew up here and there are people who live in Stevens County that I have no idea who they are."

Dingman compared an emergency contact system to a key holder list for area businesses. The key holder list is used when law enforcement may be responding to a call at a business or checking the business for another reason, Dingman said. Law enforcement can contact someone on the key holder list if they have questions about the business, he said.

To provide the sheriff's office with an emergency contact person call 320-208-6500.