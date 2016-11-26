Open Houses

There will be a 60th anniversary open house for Roger and Ruth Gerdes on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10:15 a.m. to noon at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Chokio. Hosted by their children and families.

An open house baby shower for Maddyx Rose Rohloff, newly adopted daughter of Miteh and Courtney, will be held on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morris Evangelical Free Church, Morris. Maddyx is registered at Target and Babylist.com/Courtney-rohloff. Come and go as you please.

There will be an open house wedding reception for Eric and Brianna Wulf on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall south of Morris. All are welcome.