Community Calendar

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MINNEWASKA SINGLES will host a game night at 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Glenwood 186 Highway 55. Bring a snack to share For more information, please call 320-283-5612.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Morris Senior Center Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lefse, raffle, bake sale, white elephant sale. Coffee and rolls from 9 to 11 a.m. Lunch served beginning at 11 a.m. 603 Oregon Avenue, Morris.