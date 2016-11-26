It was snow moving with Argos

The storm included snow and ice which made "for problems," city council member Bill Storck said.

"A lot of problems," City Crew guyXXX said.

"If there is ice under the snow when you are using a motor grader and pushing wet, heavy snow, it pushes you," City Crew guyXXX said.

The storm caused school closures, business closures and kept many motorists off the roads. It's impact lasted long after the wind gusts of at least 50 m.p.h. Stopped.

City, county and state crews continued to work on roads and streets over the weekend and into early this week.

"It's getting better," City Crew guy XXX said Nov. 22. "We've been scraping and cleaning today."

The snow became hard-packed on the street with a layer of ice underneath. City Crew guyXXX said the snow was too hard to push off the street in the morning early this week so crews started street work a little later in the morning. But soon after the storm started and end, the crews were out much earlier in the day, at midnight and around 1 and 2 a.m., City Crew guy XXX said.

The city of Morris declared a snow emergency for parking during and immediately after the storm.

Morris Police Chief Ross Tiegs said the police department issued 36 parking tickets and about 26 vehicles were towed.

Morris Mayor Sheldon Giese said he had one complaint about a tow situation when a worker at the Morris Theater received a parking ticket and his vehicle was nearly towed. Giese said the worker had his keys in his hand and was explaining to the tow truck driver that he was moving his vehicle. The ticket and the potential tow happened after midnight deadline to remove vehicles from the street, Giese said.

Giese said the discussion between the tow truck driver and theater worker was not pleasant. He asked if there could be some lenience with downtown businesses and employees.

Storck said the worker should have been notified about the snow emergency rules. He doesn't believe there should be lenience in the downtown.

Tiegs said after the meeting it's a difficult situation because the downtown area, along with main emergency routes, is one of the first areas cleared of snow.

In addition to parking tickets, the city can issue violations for property owners who do not remove snow from sidewalks within the designated time.

Hill said he planned to send citations to about 35 properties that still had snow on their sidewalks as of early this week.