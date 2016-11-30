Search committee chairwoman happy with process

Kaler used that information in his decision to select Michelle Behr the provost, senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college at Birmingham-Southern University in Birmingham, Alabama, as the new UMM chancellor. Behr's appointment is pending approval by the university's board of regents at its Dec. 6 meeting. Behr is expected to start as the UMM chancellor Feb. 3.

Behr, Robert Gregerson, the dean of the college of arts and sciences and biology professor at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida, and UMM's vice chancellor for academic affairs and dean Bart Finzel were the three candidates in the formal evaluation process conducted by the search committee.

"We had really good candidates in the pool," Ng said.

Ng said the structure for all three candidates was geared toward involving the UMM campus including faculty and students and the Morris community.

"I set a very intentional (structure). A lot of constituency should be represented," Ng said. The candidates had presentations on campus and meetings with various campus representatives. The candidates also had meet and greet events with the Morris community.

"By and large, I was happy to see the turnout," Ng said. "People know this is an important position."

"I'm very, very proud of this community (which includes) UMM, Stevens County and the Morris community," Ng said of the participation in the search process.

Behr was chosen for her position at Birmingham-Southern in 2014. She has also held administrative and academic positions at several other colleges and universities including the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Behr was also a finalist for the deputy provost position at Metropolitan State University in Denver in August.

"I would characterize the (UMM) search as a very thorough vetting, probably more comprehensive than most, with wide participation from across the campus, UM system and community," Behr said.

Candidates spent about two days each at UMM and Morris, Ng said.

"I'm very grateful to everybody who showed up (to meet the candidates)," Ng said.