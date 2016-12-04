Looking Back

Mrs. J. C. Morrison of this city, is heading the annual Christmas Seal Drive in Stevens county for the 40th successive year. In 1917 Mrs. Morrison first took on the task of arranging for the sale in this county of Christmas Seals-the colorful, holiday appearing Seals which for many years have waged the continuing battle against tuberculosis. Her many years at the head of the Seal sale in the county comprise one of the longest such individual records of service in the annals of the Minnesota Tuberculosis and Health association.

Aunt Jemima, widely known pancake expert, will be at the Super Valu store in Morris all day Saturday, reports Chuck Blocher, manager. Pancakes with butter and syrup and ham will be served all day. The public is invited to visit the store, meet Aunt Jemima, and enjoy the refreshments.

Corn growers in the commercial area will decide what kind of program they want to use for their crop in a referendum. Arthur Barrie, vice-chairman of the Stevens county Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Committee, has announced. The vote will be on whether growers approve the use of base acreages for their corn crop instead of acreage allotments. Corn producers will receive notice of their individual farm base acreages and allotments prior to the referendum.

The Trojans of Ortonville high school will come to Morris to oppose the Tiger cagers in the opening game of another basketball season. The tentative starting lineup as announced by Coach Cecil Frank will have five lettermen from last season's squad. Four of the starters will be seniors-Ray Nibbe at center, Ronnie Holdgrafer and Gary Melchert at the forward posts, and Ronnie Max at the left guard spot. At the other guard will be John Schultz, a junior. Scheduled to see plenty of action tonight too will be Paul Hedberg at center, Dennis Harren, another senior letterman, and Tommy Eidsvold, a junior letterman, at guard; and Tom Gillespie and Jim Beham at forward.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of December 2, 1976

The University of Minnesota, Morris Choir, Orchestra and Concert Chorale combine under the direction of Ralph Williams for a concert in Edson Auditorium at UMM. Area orchestra personnel include: Ralph Finden, Glenwood, John Faith, Chokio, Albert Lokken, Benson, Philip Jensen, Hancock, and Daisy Hansen, Martha Williams and Catherine Bowden, Morris, violins; Helen Opdahl, Starbuck, viola; JoAnn Amberg, Morris, cello; Bennet Opdahl, Glenwood, bass; Sally Summer, Chokio, flute; Marlene Lang, Morris, basoon; Linda Johnson, Morris, French horn; Frederik Jensen, Morris, trumpet; and Omar Metaweh, Glenwood, trombone. Choir members from the Morris area are: Vickie Bullis, Tintah, Ruth Dolven, Lee Goracke, Dawn Jensen, Jenny Tanner and Mary Voight, Morris, Carla Christopherson, Hoffman, Bill Larson, Benson, Janelle Nelson, Barrett, and Rick Risch, Appleton. The 50-piece orchestra will open with "Marche Militaire Francaise" by Saint-Saens. Piano accompanists for the concert will be Donna Schneck of Ortonville, and Patti Carlson, Hoffman.

November weather continued the dry, cold trend, according to records at the West Central Experiment Station. The average temperature during November was 23.3 degrees, 6.6 degrees below the 89 year average of 29.9. Precipitation for the month was .14 inches, .80 inches below average of .94 inches. The most recent dry November was 1967 when .07 inches of moisture was received. Snowfall during the month totaled 1.5 inches. The total 1976 precipitation from January through November is now 8.93 inches, 13.95 inches below average. This is the driest ever recorded for the 11-month period.

The Kongsvinger Lutheran Church choir, rural Donnelly, will present its annual Christmas candlelight service Sunday at 7:30 p.m. A film, entitled "I Will Bring You To the Christ Child", will be shown and lunch will be served.

Jim Papke sank two clutch free throws with 19 seconds remaining to help Morris defeat visiting Sauk Centre 50-48. It was the first game of the season for the Tigers who host Benson Friday and Alexandria Tuesday. "It wasn't pretty but it counted," Ray Brown, Morris coach said as his team found itself trailing by 11 points early in the contest.

The Morris Tiger wrestling squad opened the 1976-77 season in impressive style Tuesday night, scoring six falls and a forfeit en route to a 49-13 dual meet victory over Sauk Centre. Coach Al Hendrickson's matmen hope to defend their title at the Milbank, SD wrestling tournament with Montevideo and Sisseton, SD also participating in the quadrangular match.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of November 29, 2006

Rehearsing a number for the upcoming "Another Good Enough Holiday Show" was jazz band director, Joel Vanderhayden, Chuck Grussing, Tom Hesse and Matt Fluegel. Other cast members include Charlie Glasrud, Lynnae Lina and other performers from throughout the Morris-area community plus musicians from the University of Minnesota, Morris Jazz Band. Performance is scheduled for one-night-only in the Morris Area Elementary School Concert Hall.

Morris Area School District is making Adequate Yearly Progress according to federal No Child Left Behind standards, and almost all tested grades scored above state averages in the MCA II tests. "Obviously the main thing is that both schools achieved Adequate Yearly Progress," Morris Area Superintendent Scott Monson said. "That's the first measuring stick."

University of Minnesota, Morris students are doing more than just hitting the books this fall-they are giving back to the community. The work of Matt Harren of Eagle Bend, and Shawn Olson of Thief River Falls, has impressed others who work with the Stevens County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity. The Stevens County Chapter is building its first home in Alberta for a single family with two children. Two other UMM students, Nate Wood and Steven Harren of Eagle Bend are actively working on the home. They spent an entire Sunday shingling the roof. "If it wasn't for those boys we wouldn't have a roof on the house," said Bill Ritson, chairman of the Construction Committee for the Stevens County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

Commander Richard A. Foley assumed command of Reserve Training Squadron Twenty-One during ceremonies on board Naval Air Station Kingsville, TX. VTR-21 directly supports the active duty squadron in training future tactical jet aviators. Rick is the son of JoAnne Foley of Alberta and the late Dick Foley.

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta girls' basketball team gets the 2006-07 season started this week with a Tuesday game versus Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley and a road game at Minnewaska. The Tigers are hoping to improve on a 8-16 record last year. They were 6-6 in the West Central South Conference. Ken Gagner starts his fifth season as head coach of the Tigers. Assistant coaches are Jim Greenwaldt and Michelle Grinstead. The Tigers have six letter-winners back on the squad, including three starters. Jasmine Henrich returns in the post position, Brittany Nelson returns as a guard, Mackenzie Kontz will be guard. Other letterwinners back from last season include post Courtney Johnson, wing Rachel Strobel and guard Heather Gagner. Expecting to play varsity are Kelsey Draper, Britney Greenwaldt, Stephanie Lienamann, Sara Beyer, Kelly Ritter, Stef Strobel and Megan Dierks.

Taylor Witt's record-setting season at quarterback and his all-around play for Morris Area landed him on the All-Area team for the first time. Witt broke the area passing record for single-season yards and currently stands third on the state's all-time list. The Tigers' Taylor Witt, Craig Knochenmus and Mitch Leonard were selected for the All-Area teams offensive, Nate Lund was named on defense.