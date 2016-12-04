Community Calendar

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

STEVENS COUNTY EARLY CHILDHOOD INITIATIVE meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the ECFE Parent Education Room in Pod A at the Morris Area Elementary School.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

LIFE CYCLE ASSESSMENT OF AGRICULTURE IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AS A TOOL TO IMPROVE CROPPING SYSTEMS: Why, how and early observations will be presented by Dr. Joel Tallaksen of the University of Minnesota-West Central Research and Outreach Center at 10 a.m. in the conference room of the USDA-ARS-North Central Soil Conservation Research Laboratory ("Soils Lab") in Morris, MN. Dr. Tallaksen is working with crop and livestock researchers to perform life cycle assessments of the agricultural systems at the WCROC. He will discuss what life cycle assessment is, why farmers should understand the principles, how the research is performed, and some of the early findings related to crop and livestock systems. The public is invited to attend this free seminar.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

FAITH LUTHERAN'S Annual Cookie Factory & Holiday Expo from 9 a.m. to noon. The factory features cookies, candies, lefse and other Christmas treats. The expo includes a variety of local vendors and crafters

MINNEWASKA SINGLES game night at 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Glenwood, 186 Highway 55. Bring a snack to share. Cal for details (320) 238-5612.