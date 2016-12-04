Donnelly News

Santa will be in Donnelly at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the town hall.

St. John's Kongsvinger news: St. John's WELCA Christmas party will be at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

St. John's and Kongsvinger will once again be providing hat and mitten trees in the first two weeks of December. Be watching for more information coming soon.

Tickets for St. John's "where's the beef dinner" raffle are now available from any St John's members the drawing will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4.

Christmas card club runs through Dec. 18. Donations for Lutheran Campus Ministry can be given to either Gertie Werk or Bertha Larson

Sunday school programs will be held at St. John's at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 11 and at Kongsvinger at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18. with light lunch to follow. Practice will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at St. John's

Parish office will be closed Dec. 5 through Dec. 12

Advent services start at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the church.

Former Donnelly area resident Marvel Wagner passed away on Nov. 26.

The Threshing Bee royalty waspart of the parade of lights in Morris on Nov. 17.

Rebekah Aanerud was awarded a Star Farmer award at the national FFA convention recently.