Behr hopes for spirit of spirit in community

University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler named Behr as the new UMM chancellor on Nov. 22. Behr's Feb. 3 start date is pending approval by the university board of regents at its Dec. 6 meeting. Behr will replace retiring chancellor Jacqueline Johnson. Behr was selected as chancellor after the first search was unsuccessful when selected candidate Rodney Hanley, the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, withdrew the day before he was expected to be approved by the board of regents.

There will be a time of transition when Behr starts on campus, said Peh Ng, the chairwoman of the chancellor search committee and a math professor at UMM.

"Everybody plays a role," Ng said of helping during the transition to a new chancellor.

One of Behr's tasks will be to meet the challenges facing UMM.

The UMM campus as a whole has "a fairly consistent sense of the challenges that face the university," Behr said. "These are similar to those facing most public liberal arts institutions, and have resulted in enrollments and resources that are less than what we would like."

Although there is a shared sense of the challenges, Behr said it's too soon to comment on specific needs and issues at UMM.

"...I recognize that the conversations on campus were necessarily abbreviated, so I would like to better understand some of the perceived reasons underlying these challenges and dig into the date and evidence more deeply before commenting about specific needs and issues," Behr said.