Engineer says project to provide better drainage

The Morris City Council is pursuing a roughly $2.5 million infrastructure project on North Court, South Court, East Court, Brook Street and Eleanor Avenue. The council's decision to move ahead with the project came after a Nov. 18 public hearing with impacted property owners. City officials said the property owners will pay an estimated $15,243 each for the the assessed costs of the project.

"You have a lot of surface water flow in any rain event," the city's consultant engineer Jeff Kuhn of Widseth, Smith, Nolting, said. "There will be new storm sewer throughout the area."

Sixty-two homes will be affected by the storm sewer portion of the project, Kuhn said. The project will impact 108 property owners.

Property owners will pay for 75 percent of the cost of the sewer, water and storm sewer portions of the project which will cost an estimated $1.2 million. Property owners will pay 25 percent of the estimated $117,800 in curb and gutter costs and 25 percent of the estimated $1,051,400 in street costs.

Several property owners did have questions about drainage.

Marshall Hoffman, 8 Brook St., said water often pools in front of his property. "Columbia (Avenue) water gathers in our driveway and front yard," Hoffman said.

Kuhn said a new nearby catch basin will help with that problem.

"Hopefully, we will minimize or eliminate flooding in homes," Kuhn said. "In some cases water may come through a basement wall..." But, Kuhn said, the overall water level will be significantly reduced. The entire area will be better prepared for a 100-year flood incident, he said.

For example, at Kevin Kotts' home at 8 Brook Street, the current 100-year flood level is a couple feet above his back door, Kuhn said. A combination of new storm sewer additions including new culverts and catch basins and curb and gutter will mean the 100-year flood level will be several feet away from Kotts' back door, Kuhn said.

"In general, we will be able to change the curb (and gutter) to decrease the potential ponding in the street," Kuhn said.

The street elevation in the area is very flat, Kuhn said. "We're back to try and make it right," Kuhn said of street elevation.

"We have water and we don't know where it comes from," said Truman Carlson of Eleanor Avenue, near the intersection with Thomas Street.

Kuhn said a drain pipe extends from the south end of Eleanor into an open field. The pipe drains water from the open field, Kuhn said. That drainage will be corrected in the project, he said.