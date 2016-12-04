Toy campaign, Red Kettle campaign start in Stevens County

"The only thing that's changed is the name," Kill said.

Kill said the need is outpacing donations so far this year.

"Donations have been down," Kill said on Dec. 1. "So far we have over 276 kids registered..."

The program provided gifts to more than 340 children in 2015, Kill said. Given the early December numbers and the two more weeks for families to register, the list of children should grow, Kill said.

The toys for children project started in the county about 40 years ago when Kill worked for county social services. Kill left social services for the Salvation Army job. Ten years ago, the Salvation Army took over the program when social services decided to discontinue its management of it.

The Salvation Army has drop boxes around Morris with the name Christmas Toy Shoppe. Donors can drop off a gift for child from infancy to 18.

The Salvation Army will also accept cash donations, Kill said. The cash helps cover any gaps in donated toys and gifts, she said. Sometimes, donors don't always provide enough gifts for older children, Kill said.

Toy and gift donations can be left in drop boxes at various locations or left at the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 623 E. 7th St. in Morris. Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army Christmas Toy Shoppe. Cash and checks can be mailed to the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 225, Morris MN, 56267 or left at the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 16.

The Christmas Toy Shoppe campaign has started and the red kettles are back in the area.

Verna Zeiher, the chairwoman of the Stevens County Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign, said 18 counter kettles are in Morris and another four are in Hancock. Large red kettles with bell ringers are at Willie's SuperValu and Shopko.

Zeiher said the small red kettles on counters are a good collector for the Salvation Army.

"That change adds up," Zeiher said.

Donations to the Red Kettle campaign are used for utility assistance, nourishment, shelter and summer camp scholarships for Stevens County residents, Zeiher said.

"We hear of the need out there," Zeiher said. Zeiher said there continues to be a high use of the local food shelf, requests for gas cards, utility assistance and there are other needs in the county.

Although volunteers have signed up to ring bells at Willie's and Shopko, more are needed. Contact the Salvation Army at 589-0483 to register to ring bells.