Energy loan program interests county

The Stevens County Commissioners indicated at a meeting earlier this month they would consider a joint powers agreement with the St. Paul Port Authority to allow business and non-profits to apply for Property Assessed Clean Energy project loans under the state's Clean Energy Resource Team program.

In an interview this week CERTs Local Government Outreach Director Peter Lindstrom said Stevens County may decide what many other Minnesota Counties have decided. "At the end of the day counties will 'say why wouldn't we do this?,'" Lindstrom said.

The PACE program allows businesses and non-profits to apply for loans to improve their energy efficiency. Projects can include new windows, insulation, new heating and cooling and others. The loans are assessed to the recipient's property taxes. The projects must show a return on the investment in energy savings, Lindstrom said.

The St. Paul Port Authority administers the program to rural Minnesota Counties. An 18-county group called the Rural Minnesota Energy Board based in southwest Minnesota also administers the program to only those 18 counties.

Stevens County's role would be to have a joint powers agreement with the St. Paul Port Authority that allows the loan to be placed on the recipient's property taxes, Lindstrom said.

"The debt stays with the property," Stevens County Coordinator Becky Young said. "We don't have to carry the loan."

"There is no investment by the county. It's just another tool in the toolbox," Lindstrom said.

The program allows counties to acknowledge that utility costs can be a big expense for businesses and non-profits and that by helping to reduce those costs a business can be more profitable and a non-profit more viable, Lindstrom said.

The program can help businesses and non-profits but those entities must be financially solid, Lindstrom said.

The applicant must complete a five to six page application and must provide three years of financial data to be evaluated, Lindstrom said.

Lindstrom told the county board on Nov. 15 the loan program is capped at 20 percent of the recipient's assessed value. "They can't be in bankruptcy, they need to be up on their taxes and they must have an energy audit completed," Lindstrom said.

Young said there is a need for such a program in Stevens County.

The loan is a fixed 4.5 percent rate that can be paid over a maximum of 20 years, Lindstrom said.

Often, a recipient will use the PACE loan program to leverage, or in a package, with other programs such as the USDA's REAP, or Rural Energy for America Program, which provides a grant to selected applicants, Lindstrom said.

Lindstrom said farms, apartment complexes, a travel center complex, a business that refurbishes World War II airplanes are among those that have used the PACE program.

Young said the county board is likely to review a joint powers agreement in early January.